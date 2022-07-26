Get your gardening gloves and summer hat ready, a Northern Community Garden could be raised within the next month or two.
It’s part of the University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability’s Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps initiative to give residents the knowledge and resources to grow their own produce at home.
“We do know that we are importing over 90% of all the food and goods we consume on Guam, and we do know that there has been a large need for the community for distribution,” Austin Shelton, director of UOG’s Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant and G3 Steering Committee co-chair said.
Community gardens have been raised in Hagåtña and Talo'fo'fo', now sights are set on raising a garden in Dededo.
“We hope to do a ground raising event within the next month or two potentially at the Dededo Sports Complex area. We are going to firm up those plans, but that’s the next step coming for food security and education in partnership with our Americorps program as well,” Shelton said.
In considering the site, he said they looked at criteria such as available properties, accessibility and vandalism risk.
“We have been fortunate in creating two Guam Green Growth Community Gardens so far that are open and accessible to the public that have been treated well and with respect,” Shelton told the Guam Daily Post.
Maintaining the gardens have been a community effort and they are hopeful the same respect is given in the future.
“We’ve had lots of community volunteers that get involved in the area that we placed the garden like in Hagåtña and we haven’t had any large issues with theft or vandalism. We do hope that we can have the same situation in Dededo, because we would like to make sure that residents of northern Guam also have more access to local produce and be a beacon of education for food security for the residents,” Shelton said.
The Dededo Complex was selected as the potential site because it’s a government property and accessible.
“We would like to have it public and accessible and our partners in the IBTF (Islandwide Beautification Task Force) discussed different potential areas that is one of the villages that we are looking at a location in Dededo, a government property that we were able to come to an agreement with Parks and Recreation on use of that land so that was one of the criteria,” Shelton said.
The majority of the produce harvested from the community gardens go to the less fortunate on island.
He noted that while the produce is grown on public land, it's intended to be consumed by those in need. “It's donated to homeless shelters and nonprofit groups, that’s where the majority of the harvest goes. It’s not intended that anybody can come and just pick on their own,” he said.
Shelton asked that residents in need of produce contact G3 to find out how to get involved in the project.
The community gardens grow an assortment of produce from hot peppers, leafy greens and even sunflowers.
“(Americorps) keep it going and switch out the crops using as much organic methods as possible,” he said.