Community mourns passing of Floren Meno Paulino

The island community has lost a member of its greatest generation with the death of Floren Meno Paulino, master weaver and World War II survivor.
“We will dearly miss Master Weaver, Floren Meno Paulino, Taotao Inalåhan with gratitude for all she taught us,” wrote Jackie Balbas of Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency in a social media post. “Tan Floren was such a joy to be around! Also, willing to share her knowledge about traditional weaving. She will be missed.”
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also noted the life Paulino lived and the lessons she taught.
“We join the island of Guam in mourning the passing of Tan Floren Meno Paulino, one of the oldest war survivors from Inalåhan, who leaves behind a legacy of perpetuating CHamoru heritage and instilling our island’s spirit of inafa’ maolek in all the lives she touched,” the governor said.
“As we celebrate Women’s History Month and Mes CHamoru, the life of Tan Floren calls back a time when our traditions were central to our islander identity and integral to family values. She grew up in a raised wooden house and would compete with village girls to complete their daily chores, often cooking and weaving. Many in Inalahån will remember savoring her homemade titiyas and islandwide, her weaving mastery earned due respect. Jeff, Josh and I send her family our most heartfelt condolences. Deskånsa gi pås, Tan Floren.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Tan Floren’s life is an inspiration to many as the CHamoru people work to rediscover and perpetuate the culture.
“In pre-war Guam, families breathed life into the fabric of their communities and children used traditional knowledge to contribute,” he said.
“Tan Floren learned how to weave from her father and by the age of 12, she could craft guagua’ nengkanno’ (food baskets) and tuhong siha (hats). Later in life, she generously offered weaving lessons to students, tourists, and anyone who wanted to learn at the Gef Pa’go Cultural Village, where she served as a wealth of wisdom for years. She is exemplary of our culture's resiliency and we must continue her legacy.”