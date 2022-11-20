The Guam Preservation Trust has issued an invitation for bid to rehabilitate the now-closed F.Q. Sanchez Elementary School in Humåtak.
F.Q. Sanchez Elementary School is listed as one of the nation's 11 most endangered historic places of 2022, according to a release from the agency.
Designed by Viennese architect Richard Nuetra and built in 1953, it was the only elementary school in Humåtak until the facility was closed in 2011.
Since then, the building has fallen into disrepair. Today, the campus sits vacant, unusable and deteriorating.
But that’s about to change as a result of its inclusion in the endangered historic sites list.
The efforts to rehabilitate the F.Q. Sanchez school have begun with an invitation for bid announced by the trust.
GPT will be accepting sealed bids until Jan. 11, 2023, at which time all bids will be made public.
"All bids must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond in the amount of 15% of the total bid amount. Bid security may be a bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check, made payable to the Guam Preservation Trust,” the bid invitation said.
A pre-bid conference is scheduled for Dec. 14; all prospective bidders are asked to be present.
While the scope of work that will be contained in the project is not disclosed, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has noted that it would be restored as a centerpiece of the village’s cultural life.
Meanwhile, Humåtak Mayor Johnny Quinata also shared that he was considering utilizing the school as a senior citizen center or a museum for the community.