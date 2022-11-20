A 5-year-old was allegedly slapped, scratched and punched after allegedly breaking a "pinkie promise."
Antonio Miner Villagomez Jr. was charged with child abuse and family violence as misdemeanors related to an incident in Yigo on Tuesday.
According to the magistrate's complaint, Villagomez allegedly slapped and scratched the forehead of the child and punched the 5-year-old in the arm because he was angry at the child for telling their mother about a "pinkie promise" the child and Villagomez made.
Villagomez then told the child after the attack if anyone asks what happened, to tell them they ran into a door, the complaint stated.
Villagomez allegedly told the police he did not hit the child, but that they tripped on a floorboard in his Yigo residence and fell. He added that as he fell his cellphone slipped through his hands and hit the child on the forehead, according to the complaint.
However, Villagomez could not explain how the cellphone caused multiple abrasions with swelling and bruising.