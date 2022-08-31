A woman allegedly asked if another woman could buy her children, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
On Monday, a woman told police Silvia Ruben approached her on Fujita Road and asked if the woman wanted to buy Ruben's children, the complaint stated.
The woman further told officers Ruben asked something to the effect of, "Can my children live with you?" and appeared to be under the influence before driving away in a white SUV, according to the complaint.
Officers found Ruben's car at a parking lot in Hagåtña and when they approached immediately saw Ruben had bloodshot, watery eyes and the car smelled like alcohol.
A 4-year-old child was then seen sitting in the front passenger seat while officers also saw a liquor bottle and opened beer case in the center console of the car.
Ruben allegedly slurred her words and asked, "What's going on officer?"
After being told to shut off and exit the car, Ruben needed to grab the door frame with both hands to maintain her balance.
Ruben, when asked to submit to a sobriety test, gave officers a "blank stare" before attempting to walk to her car. Officers saw Ruben stumble and almost fall, according to the complaint.
Ruben was informed of the implied consent law, to which she was uncooperative and said she "wanted to go home" and refused any further test.
Ruben was charged with driving while impaired with a child on board as a third-degree felony, child abuse, driving while impaired and possession of an opened container of alcohol in a motor vehicle as misdemeanors.