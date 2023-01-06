A man charged with fatally shooting Anthony Mendiola allegedly mentioned to police he was "happy" he died, but denied shooting him.
Nathan Ojeda was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Mendiola on Wednesday afternoon in Hågat.
According to his charging documents, police arrived and saw Mendiola laying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso before calling medic units who gave him CPR in transport to the hospital.
Despite the efforts, Mendiola was declared dead at approximately 6:45 p.m. at Naval Hospital.
A witness at the scene then identified the shooter to be Ojeda before the witness added "he returned fire" at Ojeda in defense of Mendiola and himself, document stated.
According to police, Ojeda was also hospitalized to have a bullet removed from his leg after he fled the scene in a purple Jeep Wrangler prior to the police's arrival. Ojeda then turned himself in to the police, who later found the jeep at his residence.
Upon searching the residence and vehicle, police located 9mm casings in the Ojeda's jeep, which matched the caliber of ammunition located at the scene, documents stated.
In an interview with the police Ojeda said that he "drove past Mendiola's place when he was shot at and one bullet hit his leg while he was in his Jeep." He also stated he did not have a firearms ID card and did not own a gun, documents stated.
Ojeda then mentioned to police, according to charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."
Ojeda faces first-degree charges of aggravated murder and murder with special allegations of a deadly weapon used in addition to charges of possession of a firearm without an ID car and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.