A man was charged in connection with having items stolen from Jose Rios Middle School in his home along with 33 grams of methamphetamine and stolen sports collectibles from other burglaries.
Following the arrest of Frank Borja San Nicolas, who was charged in connection with the multiple break-ins to Jose Rios Middle School, the Guam Police Department executed a search warrant of a Piti residence identified as the location where the stolen items were found, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokeswoman.
Police also found Ephraim Junior Ebio, 48, and arrested him on suspicion of theft by receiving, according to GPD.
Charging documents state Ebio was also with Therese Fejeran Rosario, 45, and upon further search of the residence, police found approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of meth in a brown Louis Vuitton purse. Police also found "multiple collectible items to include sports/gaming cards, sports/action figures, sports memorabilia and comic books," documents state.
The sports items were reportedly stolen from the same Barrigada residence three separate times earlier this year with some of the items having an estimated value of $8,000, according to a magistrate's complaint.
Ebio allegedly admitted to police he "obtained the collectible items by swapping drugs for the items with two people whose identities are known to GPD." Ebio said he suspected the items were stolen but accepted them because "he thought it was a good investment," according to the complaint.
Ebio also admitted he had been dealing drugs out of his residence for a couple of years and the drugs found were his and that Rosario had no knowledge of his criminal activities, documents state.
Rosario denied knowing about Ebio's activities but the "ice" found in the purse was hers and that she smokes it with Ebio, according to the complaint.
Both were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony while Ebio was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute as a first-degree felony and theft by receiving as a second-degree felony.