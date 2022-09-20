Two men were found with meth nearly two days after they were reported for burglarizing a Barrigada home, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam alleged.
On Friday night, a man reported to police that earlier in the day he heard what sounded like footsteps coming from his living room before finding two men he did not know standing there. The two men then ran out, and were met by a third man. The trio all got into a car and fled the scene, the complaint stated.
At around 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a suspicious car at a Tamuning parking lot and found the two men, identified as Miasiro Ichiro Johnny and Rino Nathan, according to the complaint.
Johnny was the driver, and while officers attempted to identify him, they found a bag of methamphetamine in his wallet. Nathan was sitting in the rear on the driver's side, and was allegedly seen tossing out a white napkin containing a glass pipe that cracked when it hit the ground, according to the complaint.
Nathan admitted he smoked methamphetamine earlier and the pipe he tossed out was used to smoke the meth, the complaint alleged.
A third man sitting in the front passenger seat had left the car upon the police's arrival and could not be found.
Johnny and Nathan were both charged with possession of Scheduled II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.