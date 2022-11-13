A 24-year-old man accused of stealing $930 worth of items from a home improvement retailer was arrested several weeks ago.
Guam Police Department officers responded on Oct. 22 to a theft of property complaint at T&W Home Improvement in Dededo, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Court documents state security surveillance footage shows a man taking fuel from a vehicle.
Joaquin Kiomasa Kaminanga was located and arrested near the fence line of the store.
According to court documents, Kaminanga had two red gas containers, a few spray containers, one black backpack and several tools, including a hammer, which “were items from the warehouse.”
Court documents allege a blue and white pouch, discovered in the black backpack, had three syringes and 14 resealable baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue, a white straw with a heat-sealed end, a clear glass pipe and a pack of 10 syringes.
A field test was conducted on the white residue which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kaminanga admitted to police that he stole the items from T & W and that the drugs in the black backpack were his, court documents state.
The value of the items taken totaled $930.
Kaminanga was charged with possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and theft, both as third-degree felonies.