An alleged altercation between a man and woman over how much time was spent with another family during the Thanksgiving holiday has landed the woman in the Department of Corrections facing a family violence charge.
A magistrate complaint filed against Arnin Adiniwin on Saturday noted that police responded to a disturbance outside a home in Sinajana on Nov. 24.
A man told police that he had just returned home with Adiniwin from a family gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The victim and defendant got into an argument about why they spent more time with his family on Thanksgiving and she struck the victim in his face,” the magistrate complaint said.
According to police, the man sustained two vertical lacerations on the left side of his face.
“One was approximately one and half inches long and the other approximately five inches long. Medics treated the victim and police photographed his injuries,” the complaint said.
Following an investigation by responding officers, Adiniwin was taken into custody and charged with one count of family violence as a misdemeanor.