A woman charged in connection to having meth in her car also had a laptop belonging to a public high school, court documents allege.
On Tuesday, officers saw a car obstructing a road in Dededo and found Leeana Ree Finona Yun sitting in the passenger's seat, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
Yun told officers the driver fled into a nearby residence, the complaint stated.
Officers then found two plastic bags containing what appeared to be methamphetamine in the passenger side of the car's dashboard.
Yun told officers that "someone told her to hold onto it," but she did not say who, according to the complaint. The substances were subsequently tested and were confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Yun was also in possession of a Lenovo laptop she said was assigned to her children who attended a public elementary school, the complaint states.
Officers soon discovered the laptop belonged to a different public high school, which led Yun to tell them her boyfriend purchased it from a third party, according to the complaint.
Yun further said she was told the laptop, valued at $900, belonged to a school but she did not report it.
Yun was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and theft by receiving as third-degree felonies.