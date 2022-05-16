Concepcion named GDOE Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Concepcion has taken home the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of Year title for 2022-2023.
Tears of joy overcame Concepcion as she was named GDOE's Teacher of the Year on Sunday.
“I would just like to thank everybody, you guys are such amazing teachers and so deserving of this as well. You know there’s so many hardworking teachers out there and I was hoping it would be one of you because you guys are so amazing – honestly,” Concepcion said as she accepted the award.
She dedicated her win to her fellow teachers and students at Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.
“This is for you, I did this for my school and my students. These students are my family and my kids. Thank you so much to the admin faculty and staff, parents students, GDOE and my students and all teachers working together because I didn’t come here alone,” she said.
Concepcion has 16 years as an educator under her belt. She has taught every elementary grade except third grade in her years of teaching. Throughout her time she has also been instrumental in educating teachers.
In fact, it was her time as a curriculum coordinator that cemented her love and passion for the classroom and teaching youth. As she accepted the award, she looked toward the future.
“Teachers are together and we work together, collaboration is my big thing so hopefully I can collaborate with you guys and all the amazing teachers,” she said to fellow nominees for the award.
When Concepcion was nominated for the teacher of the year award, she was humbled to be named along with five other finalists in the final round. And although it was her first nomination, she stressed the importance of collaboration.
“I just want everybody to know that the collaborating and advocating for the love of learning with the district, school community, faculty, staff, parents and as well as the students themselves, that we ensure that lifelong learning is a possibility in all aspects of their life,” Concepcion said.
But, while she was surprised to win the coveted award, to her students she was already special.
“Miss Concepcion is really nice, she makes learning so fun. She cares about us and puts a smile on our face in the morning, everyone in here is smiling all because of her and she's special,” said I’Raina San Nicolas, a fourth-grade student at Talo'fo'fo' Elementary School.
Concepcion will represent Guam nationally as GDOE’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 and 2023. Part of her duties that come with the title includes facilitating the professional development of fellow teachers.
People's Choice
Ceferino Duarosan Jr., also a 2023 Guam Teacher of the Year finalist, was recognized as the first-ever winner of the “People’s Choice Award.”
For seven days, the community had the opportunity to vote for the finalist they would like to win the “People’s Choice Award” on KUAM’s Facebook page.
GDOE also congratulates the teachers who made it to the finals:
• Joy Ada, George Washington High School
• Taniya Santos Andersen, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School
• Joyce Berry, John F. Kennedy High School
• Kaiana R. Mendiola, Upi Elementary School