Amid rising tensions in the region, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero met last night with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her brief stopover on Guam. Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas were also at Andersen Air Force Base for the late-night event.
Speaker Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation through Asia, which has received extensive news coverage over a potential stop in Taiwan. China has vigorously objected to a Taiwan visit and last Saturday announced live-fire military exercises off the coast of Taiwan.
“Speaker Pelosi expressed she was honored to meet with me during the stopover,” said Leon Guerrero, who noted consistent communication between the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration and military leadership. “We talked about the strategic importance of our island in the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, and she thanked the people of Guam for our patriotism. It was certainly an honor to welcome her, and it is this recognition and positive reputation that we must continue to maintain in Congress. This will ensure Guam gets the maximum benefit from the military buildup and that federal and Guam laws are complied with regarding the protection of our environment and culture.”
Leon Guerrero noted she worked previously with Pelosi to secure the increase in Medicaid funding for Guam from $18 million to $133 million, adding, “My office continues to engage with Congress to ensure the continuation of this increased level of funding.”
San Nicolas also was on hand to greet the delegation.
"We presented all members with leis as is our tradition, and a model proa for the speaker as a reminder of our ingenious ingenuity, all of which were gratefully received," San Nicolas said. "Out of respect for national security and the safe travels of our friends we maintained the necessary confidentiality of this visit until everyone arrived safely at their next destination, and we are again so grateful they made time to show respect to our island and people of Guam."
Congressional delegation members included Speaker Pelosi; Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mark Takano, chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs; Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee; Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chair of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform; and Congressman Andy Kim, member of the House Armed Services Committee and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.