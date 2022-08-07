While conducting night enforcement terrestrial patrol, officers from the Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Conservation Section and the Civilian Volunteer Conservation Reserve, came across a parked vehicle on the trails.
After further investigation, Narissa Elizabeth Mora, of Dededo, the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested. Mora, 48, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on July 31.
“Although conservation officers’ primary mandates are to protect Guam’s natural resources, their commitment to public safety is also evident in their work and demonstrated with this arrest,” said Chelsa Muna-Brecht, director of the agriculture department.
Conservation officers patrol marine preserve areas to protect fish habitats and natural resources, while also protecting the public's safety.
Mora was booked and released.
In a separate incident, conservation officers arrested four men on suspicion of illegal fishing on July 30 in the Tumon Bay area.
The agriculture department's conservation officers and civilian volunteer officers were conducting night enforcement marine coastal patrol when they saw four lights actively scanning waters in the Fai Fai beach area.
Hemrick Namio, 23, Jester Benito, 19, Joey Sontag Martin, 44, Phillip Wesny, 32, were arrested on suspicion of fishing in a marine preserve, according to a news release.
All fishing paraphernalia were confiscated by conservation officers.
Martin, Wesny, and Namio were additionally arrested on suspicion of taking crabs and/or spiny lobster other than coconut crab for personal use.
Martin and Wesny were also arrested on suspicion of harvesting trochus for personal use.
All involved were booked and released.