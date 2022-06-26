Drivers going between Barrigada and Tamuning today should expect some delays, as road construction will close about 100 feet of road past The Home Depot going toward the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Route 10A, also known as Airport Road.
A sign posted on Route 10A this past week, near the overpass, notes the closure. Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said drivers headed to Marine Corps Drive will be diverted to Skyline Drive. He said lanes turning in from Route 1 going toward the airport will remain open.
Road construction began in earnest a couple months ago, causing traffic delays along Marine Corps Drive as contractors shifted driving lanes.
Additional work on the island’s primary thoroughfare will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today between Route 30, or Gov. Carlos G. Camacho Road, and Route 14, or Chalan San Antonio.
From Tuesday to Friday, work will extend from Route 30 to Route 10A along Marine Corps Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contractors will continue working through the following weekend from Route 30 to Route 14B, Ypao Road, along Marine Corps Drive, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 and 3.
Dededo
There also will be lane shifts and intermittent lane closures along Route 28, Y Sengsong Road, from West San Antonio Avenue to Aurora Street and from the DPW coral pit to Bumuchachu Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 27 to July 1.
Maite
The DPW contractor will continue paving Sgt. Roy T. Damian Jr. Street starting near World Mart, working east towards Barrigada. While the dates work will occur have yet to be determined, residents along the street are urged to exercise caution. There will be intermittent lane closures.