Consulate office hosts Japan Saturdays

Patrons of the Guam Premier Outlet learned on Saturday about Japanese culture at an event, dubbed Japan Saturdays, hosted by the local Consulate-General of Japan.
“The first objective is promoting Japanese culture,” said Osamu Ogata, deputy consul general of Japan in Guam. “We couldn't host an event like this for the last two years due to COVID-19. So we want to encourage and promote Japanese culture, as well as encourage the people to learn it.”
The free event had activities, games, and music to demonstrate the culture of Japan.
“You can experience Japanese culture and tradition,” said event organizer Shino Tanaka, who’s also the administrative assistant for the Consulate-General of Japan on Guam. “For example, you can enjoy origami which is like paper, Japanese paper quality art, and also we have kendama with Japanese toys and also we have what are called performance which is traditional Japanese drum performance. And also we have a VR tour which is in Japanese. It’s Japanese cutting-edge technology provided by Docomo Pacific. If you wear goggles, you can feel like you're in Japan. Everyone can visit here and experience it with no pay.”
The kendama is a traditional Japanese skill toy. It consists of a handle, a pair of cups, and a ball that are all connected together by a string.
The Japan Exchange and Training Program, founded in 1987, was one of the vendors of the four-hour-long event.
“So, JET is the Japan exchange and teaching program,” said assistant language teacher Scott Clark. “It's a program where they take mostly young college graduates from English-speaking countries, like the United States, Canada, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, Australia, essentially from all over the world. They take English speakers, and you go to Japan for one year, and that can be renewed for four more times. Then you go to Japan for a year to teach English and they will send you out to whatever schools that have needs, or where they need you.”
The JET program has employed over 70,000 people from 55 countries to pursue its mission in communities of Japan.
Clark, himself is a proud product of the program.
“And personally, I was sent out to a place about an hour and 45 minutes north of Tokyo. And I thought it was an absolutely wonderful experience. I was there for two years,” Clark said.
The Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña will host two more outreach events from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Micronesia Mall and 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Agana Shopping Center.