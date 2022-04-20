When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, one industry that came to a standstill was cosmetology. But as salons and barbershops had to close their doors, the Guam Community College continued educating future cosmetologists through its distance learning program.
“As much as I thought it would be a challenge to teach how to cut hair behind the camera, I feel like we got so much resources to be able to continue to teach, continue learning and the actual retention each student throughout the pandemic,” GCC’s cosmetology instructor Janice Aguon said.
Aguon faced the challenge head-on, modifying her lesson plans to transition smoothly to online instruction.
She had to get creative with lesson plans to accommodate limitations that came with lockdowns during the pandemic which meant tapping into online resources.
“I used a lot of other resources. For example, finding ingredients in your kitchen to create a nail, or finding ingredients in your bathroom, just different fun stuff that we were able to do online. We were also able to explore different platform artists that would help support us during our chapters,” Aguon said.
Aguon incorporated YouTube videos into her lesson plans, tasking students to share what they learned from the videos and how it could benefit the students in the classroom and real world.
“We made it work,” Aguon said, acknowledging there were challenges in the beginning but the transition eventually got smoother.
GCC’s cosmetology students have to clock in 1,600 hours of course study, Aguon said.
“They learn everything from the beginners to the advanced techniques of all areas of the industry. The beauty of GCC is that we have such a large facility to sustain all the academics that is needed for all the different services,” Aguon said.
The cosmetology lab and nail room has eight stations each, a facial room and a make-up section with four stations each.
Finding a niche
By the second semester of the program, students usually have found their niche.
“Students will usually find something that they have more passion in. For example, if the student says, 'I really enjoy doing nails,' then they are going to focus on nails. Even if it's the whole 1,600 hours and then there are some that have a great interest in men’s haircutting or women’s haircutting … the program is really ideal for each learner,” Aguon said.
Upon completion of the program, each student must take a written and practical exam to gain national certification and licensure.
“We prepare them not only for the real world but also for the National State Board exam. The written exam will take about an hour and the practical exam may take up to five hours so it’s a pretty intense program,” Aguon said.
She said GCC focuses on the students' strengths.
“We do try to make it to where a student who is not comfortable cutting hair is at least comfortable with doing the best facials or the best shampoos or pedicures, so we really try to find what areas they have a passion for. By the time they get done, we try to guide them into a salon,” Aguon said.
GCC is gearing up for the summer session, during which a 200-hour cosmetology course will be offered.
Those interested in pursuing a career in the industry can contact janice.aguon@guamcc.net for more information.