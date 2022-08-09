The new school year is here for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam as hallways and classrooms were filled with students on Monday.
“It was good,” said Iris Gaza, AOLG principal. “We started our day with a holy Mass followed by a welcome assembly where we introduced our faculty and staff to the students.”
The Home of the Cougars in Hagåtña has over 280 students currently enrolled.
All students are attending classes in person this year, unlike the past two school years when remote learning was an option due to restrictions posed by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Student enrollment down
The small dip in student enrollment isn’t much of a concern for the all-female Catholic high school, Gaza told The Guam Daily Post.
“We had a really large class last year of 102 out of 329,” she said. “The incoming seniors are at 69 and so the incoming freshmen class is fairly consistent with the last three years. So, I would comfortably say that our enrollment is consistent with what we’ve seen in the last several years since COVID, although it's not as high as we’ve seen in the past.”
It was just last week that San Vicente Catholic School in Barrigada permanently closed its doors due to insufficient student enrollment after educating many of the island’s youth since 1955.
Meanwhile, schools nationwide, including Guam’s public school system, are experiencing a teacher shortage. Fortunately for AOLG, they aren’t struggling as much to fill vacant teaching positions, Gaza noted.
“The school actually hired four new teachers to replace the six that left last school year,” she explained. “Any position we weren't able to fill, we were actually able to tap into the skills of the existing teachers and because of the number of students enrolled, we were able to allow them to teach another class in the free space in their schedule.”
Safety
Based on the Department of Public Health and Social Services safety guidelines, preventive measures remain in place for the high school, as COVID-19 remains on the island.
“They don’t require social distancing but we still encourage it, we still maintain the shields on many of the desks, we don’t require masks but we highly encourage it and we still offer testing for our faculty, staff and students,” Gaza said.
'Looking forward'
Gaza is looking ahead to what the new school year could bring.
“Everyone says, 'I want to go back to normal,' but I think we have to be able to look back at it and think what normal looks like,” Gaza stated. “I think this is a great opportunity for us to really look at the things and activities that we do, hold on to the traditions but also see how we can make them better. We have our traditions like Songfest, prom, so those are things that they look forward to but also other opportunities for us to participate in now that we're back face-to-face with less restrictions.”
AOLG hasn’t been able to host Songfest and prom in the last two years due to COVID-19.
The Cougars still have seats available in classrooms.
For more information about the application and admissions process, visit their website at aolg.edu.gu.