Discussions continue on how the Opioid Advisory Council will use funds from the largest non-tobacco settlement agreement in the nation's history.
The group met Tuesday morning at the Office of the Attorney General in Tamuning, as a follow-up to an announcement made in early March by Attorney General Leevin Camacho on the ruling of the $26 billion multi-district opioid litigation settlement.
The Guam Daily Post files show more than 50 jurisdictions settled over 4,000 claims against major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
The OAG noted Guam will be getting $12 million to address the island's drug problem.
Carlina Charfauros, spokesperson for the OAG, shared that Guam is to get $4.4 million of the $12 million over the next four years.
Meetings will continue to occur as the funds come in as decisions for spending the settlement are “an ongoing thing,” Charfauros told the Post.
“There are guidelines or a legal framework of how they need to be used through the settlement agreements,” she added.
As for the funds received so far, according to the guidelines, “the money will need to go towards drug rehabilitation, drug prevention, statistics and toxicology reports," the OAG's spokeswoman said.
For the most part, according to Charfauros, the guidelines allow for the settlement to pay for gathering local data on drug use, and for programs that support drug rehabilitation and prevention.
“So we can gather better data on exactly what is going on with the opioid and co-occurring drug use disorders in Guam," she said.
Expansion
The council is eyeing ways to expand approved uses of the funds through local legislation. During Tuesday's meeting, Camacho and council members discussed a proposed opioid antagonist legislative measure.
“The draft legislation being circulated amongst the council members will expand access to Naloxone, a medication that is (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)-approved to reverse overdose from opioids,” Charfauros told the Post. “This essentially will provide more accessibility to Naloxone and Nikon, the two medications that are used to treat drug opioid and drug overdose.”
Guam law currently states that in order for people to avail of Naloxone “they would need a prescription," according to Charfauros.
The drafted measure will change that requirement.
“The current (law) does not allow just anyone to have access to Nikon and Naloxone, which are the two medications that are used to bring someone back who has had a drug overdose,” she said. “The point of this legislation is to allow easier access to this lifesaving medication because currently Naloxone is only available with a prescription.”
The island will join other jurisdictions if this proposed legislation becomes adopted into Guam law.
“The law would allow for the distribution of Naloxone to those who need it without a prescription to individuals such as first responders, law enforcement officers and community organizations,” Charfauros said.
If enacted into law, the measure would add another potential use for the settlement funds remitted each year, which will range from $524,000 to $1.1 million each year from 2026 through 2038.
“Currently in the account, the opioid settlement recovery is $982,000,” said Charfauros. “By the end of the calendar year, $1.5 million is expected to be deposited in the Opioid Trust Fund Balance. An additional $600,000 will be deposited before the end of this calendar year or by December as we are anticipating.”
The advisory council was created to ensure the opioid settlement funds received are utilized in the best way and within the mandated guidelines of the federal agreement, according to Charfauros.
The 11 members of the council include nonvoting members like Camacho and the administrator of the local court. Voting members on the council are the directors, administrators or designees of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Public Defender Service Corporation, the Mayors’ Council of Guam - along with two members appointed by the Guam Legislature and two members appointed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
A resource page on the progress of the settlement was launched, where viewers can find the information of the settlement agreement, a schedule of release of funds, and other points of interest the council acts on, which can be found at oagguam.org/roadtorecovery.