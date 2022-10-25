Couple accused of jury tampering in drug trial

A couple previously charged in connection to trying to bring 8 pounds of meth to Guam have been indicted on jury tampering charges.
Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez were charged with obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror, according to recently unsealed records in the District Court of Guam.
According to the indictment, the couple "knowingly and corruptly influence, obstruct and impeded and tried to corruptly influence" a juror in their 2019 trial - which was related to an alleged scheme to bring 8 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam that ultimately ended in a mistrial.
The mistrial was one of two for the couple, who were first charged in 2015 for driving a rental car in Torrance, California that had two 10-gallon buckets of water softening pellets containing almost 8 pounds of methamphetamine. The drugs were worth $2.5 million, federal court documents state.
After the mistrials, the case was transferred to the Central District Court of California where they pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.
Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez will appear in District Court of Guam on Tuesday morning to enter a plea to the new charges.
Mistrial
The Martinez couple's second mistrial led to a dismissal of their charges without prejudice, however, brothers William Mantanona and John "Boom" Mantanona, an ex-Guam Police Department officer, were also charged with jury tampering in connection to the case.
William Mantanona has since pleaded guilty and was sentenced to spend six months in prison while John Mantanona's case has yet to be resolved.
According to Post files, John Mantanona was hired as an investigator in the Martinez couple's trial.
The brothers allegedly met with a juror in the Martinez couple's case to discuss the verdict, Post files state.
The juror in the trial, Gregorio Tyquiengco, was also charged in connection to the tampering and pleaded guilty to discussing the verdict with William and John Mantanona.
Tyquiengco admitted he spoke with both men, who asked him to be the foreman and volunteer to vote not guilty, knowing that the discussions were in violation of the judge's instructions, according to Post files.