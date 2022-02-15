Court OKs archdiocese hiring of lawyers 4 days prior to trial

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday granted in part the archdiocese's request to hire additional counsel, four days prior to a trial to decide whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools could be used to pay clergy sex abuse claimants.
The judge said the debtor, or the archdiocese in its bankruptcy case, may employ the Camacho Calvo Law Group.
However, the judge limited the extent of the firm's employment approval to that of "preparing and presenting witnesses from the parishes and schools at trial."
The archdiocese has been trying to shield the multimillion-dollar assets of parishes and schools from becoming a part of its estate that would be used in the payouts. Church attorneys said the archbishop holds the properties as trustee and the parishes and schools are beneficiaries of that trust.
The Camacho law firm has worked extensively with the parishes and schools to protect their assets, when they were intervenors in the case.
After the judge ruled last year that the archdiocese and the parishes and schools are one and the same, it expected they would be represented by the same counsels.
It's only recently that the archdiocese filed an amended application to hire the Camacho law firm as special counsel to help bolster the archdiocese's cause to protect the assets of schools and parishes.
Archdiocese counsel Ford Elsaesser said it will be "extremely difficult" for the archdiocese to try the case without the law firm's help, particularly attorneys Vince Camacho and Geri Diaz.
The judge, in her Feb. 14 ruling, also said the counsel's employment shall be retroactive to July 16, 2021.
"Denial of the Application in its entirety would likely cause harm to the defendant, given that it is only four days away from trial. Accordingly, the court finds that the most pragmatic solution would be to grant in part, narrowly limiting the scope of the requested employment," the judge said in her order.
The court will also approve compensation as it applies to work done in preparing and presenting witnesses at trial, and that all work perform outside of this limited scope will be denied.
The U.S. Trustee earlier filed an objection, raising concerns that included the Camacho law firm's representation of Bank of Hawaii and the Capuchins. The committee representing clergy abuse claimants and other creditors filed a joinder to the U.S. Trustee's objection.
The judge had the same concerns, along with the filing of the application "belatedly."
The trial involving the disputed assets is set to begin Feb. 18.