Courts continue limited operations this week

The Judiciary of Guam will continue operations on a limited basis for the next week.
After the damage caused by Typhoon Mawar, Chief Justice Robert Torres of the Supreme Court of Guam issued an order on May 30, stating the Judiciary of Guam would be opening the courts for a limited time and only for urgent matters.
The order essentially rescheduled hearings and stated the proceedings to go forward would include magistrate's hearings, jury selection in assorted criminal matters and grand jury proceedings.
On Friday, Torres announced in an updated order the Judiciary will continue limited operations, citing a Joint Information Center Recovery release that stated "power has been restored to only 34.5% of the island and that only 53% of water systems are online."
The new order rescheduled matters to be held June 5-9.
"Parties should contact their lawyers about their rescheduled dates. Jurors are advised to monitor the jury recording system for instructions and to contact the Judiciary's Jury Unit at 671-475-3440/3136 for inquiries," stated a news release accompanying Torres' updated order, which "will be revised as circumstances warrant."
Hearings scheduled to proceed this week
- Magistrate proceedings.
- Arraignments for in-custody defendants.
- Writs of habeas corpus.
- Jury selections in asserted criminal matters.
- Grand jury proceedings and preliminary hearings.
- Preliminary hearings for detained juveniles.
- Civil protection orders.
- Temporary restraining orders.
- Search warrants.
- Warrant returns.
- Emergency guardianship.
- Persons In Need of Services petitions.
- Any other locally or federally mandated hearings.
- Any other hearings at the judicial officer's discretion.
In-person services remaining open to the public
- Payment of traffic citations.
- Payment of case-related obligations, including bail, restitution and fines and fees.
- Requests for traffic and court clearances.