It’s another day of 100-plus new COVID-19 cases, according to the Joint Information Center.
On Wednesday, the JIC reported Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed 122 new cases from 1,160 specimens collected June 21.
On Tuesday, there were 114 new cases reported. Monday’s report of 165 new cases includes results from weekend tests. Last week Friday, there were 123 new cases.
According to the JIC’s Wednesday report, there are seven COVID-19 patients at local hospitals: four at Guam Memorial Hospital, two at Guam Regional Medical City, and one at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Guam has seen 371 deaths in the past two years that were linked to COVID-19.
There will be free COVID-19 community testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center will test from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Thursdays. And appointments are required for testing at the Northern Region Community Health Center.
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Guamanians ages 5 and older are being held at the Agana Shopping center from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; at the Northern Region Community Health Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday; and at the Southern Region clinic from 9 a.m.-noon Monday to Friday.
Gift certificates for those who get vaccinated or get their booster shots are still available as incentives. Eligible residents may choose between IP&E gift certificates for $25 gas at Shell Gas Stations or $25 at Shell Foody’s Guam stores. The gift certificates will only be offered at vaccination northern and souther DPHSS clinics the Agana Shopping Center, and senior citizen outreach clinics while supplies last. As of June 21, 137,153 eligible residents are fully vaccinated.