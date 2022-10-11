COVID-19 testing at Tiyan ends

There are some changes to how residents will get free testing for COVID-19 that begin today.
The Joint Information Center reminded residents Monday that effective Tuesday, Oct. 11, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Tiyan will no longer be available.
“Residents may seek free COVID-19 testing at The Plaza Shopping Center in the Dusit Beach Tower from 9 a.m. to (noon) and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,” JIC stated.
The testing at The Plaza in Tumon is available Monday through Saturday. Similar to the drive-thru facility, residents do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested at the consolidated site.
COVID-19 testing is also available for individuals with symptoms at the Department of Public Health and Social Services' Northern and Southern Region Community Health Centers, located in Dededo and Inalåhan, respectively.
As of Monday, the JIC reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 out of 644 individuals tested from Oct. 8 through Oct. 10. On Monday, one person was hospitalized with COVID-19.