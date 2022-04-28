COVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of deaths on Guam in 2021; Suicides drop but still high

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death on Guam in 2021, just as it was in 2020, based on preliminary data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
Intentional self-harm or suicide cases went down from 38 during the first year of the pandemic in 2020 compared to 24 last year, DPHSS data shows.
For the second year in a row, COVID-19 was behind only heart disease and cancer as leading causes of death.
In the entire United States, these were also the top three leading causes of death, according to interim data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS, during a Thursday briefing with the media, presented the following preliminary top 10 causes of deaths on Guam for 2021:
- Heart disease: 395 or 31%
- Cancer or malignant neoplasm: 312 or 16.6%
- COVID-19: 119 or 9%
- Cerebrovascular diseases: 75 or 6%
- N17-N19, N25-N27: 48 or 4%
- Septicemia: 45 or 4%
- Accidents/unintentional injuries: 44 or 3%
- * Intentional self-harm: 24 or 2%
- * Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period: 24 or 2%
- * Influenza and pneumonia: 24 or 2%
The last three causes are tied at 24 each.
Pobutsky stressed that the actual number of COVID-19-related deaths in 2021 was higher - at 148 - because it includes COVID-19 as an "immediate, underlying or contributory" cause of death.
However, the data used for compiling the leading causes of death was only for COVID-19 as "underlying" cause of death, she said.
These include dead-on-arrival cases that hit the elderly population hard, especially during the 2021 delta surge. The omicron surge hit Guam hard early in 2022.
Guam is in a much better position now since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, DPHSS officials said.
By next week, the last major restriction locally would be lifted -- the indoor mask mandate -- unless Guam sees a spike in cases and hospitalizations once again.
There are less than 30 average cases of COVID-19 a day on a seven-day period, while the positivity rate is at 6.2%, DPHSS said.
COVID-19 hospital occupancy is down to 2.8%.
All this points to Guam being in a low level of community risks, based on CDC metrics.
Guam reported 354 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic started, and a total of 48,067 officially reported cases.
However, individuals could get reinfected a few times, so the 48,067 cases do not mean 31% of Guam's estimated population of 153,836 got infected.
Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim medical chief officer for DPHSS, also said as long as the pandemic has not been lifted by the World Health Organization nor advised by the CDC, Guam's DPHSS will continue to recommend wearing a mask indoors, even if the local indoors mask mandate is lifted next week.
This is especially recommended for the elderly and those with medical conditions or with compromised immune systems.
Leon Guerrero continues to urge the public to get vaccinated, boosted, wash their hands and get tested so they can be treated right away if they test positive, among other things, that he said have helped Guam be in a better COVID-19 condition now.
The U.S. is now in "transition phase" of the pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
That transition phase means the U.S. is "headed toward more of a control where you can actually get back to some form of normality without total disruption of society, economically, socially, school-wise," Fauci said.
On Guam, a public health state of emergency remains in effect.
This story will be updated.