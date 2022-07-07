There’s one previous death that is now being linked to COVID-19. Two others were removed from the list of fatalities related to the virus, which brings Guam’s death toll to 371.
According to the Joint Information Center, the patient added to the list was a 93-year-old man who tested positive in April and died June 13. He was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the JIC reported.
There was no information about the two cases removed from the list.
The JIC also reported 154 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,119 tests administered July 5. There are currently 835 people in active isolation. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, and none needed intensive care.