Its been 50 years since Robert Crampton molded the minds of students on island, on Monday he was able to reconnect with one of his former students.
Bernard Lastimoza entered the Vocational Technical high school at 15-years old in 1971. He was one of the first students in the program and what he learned from Crampton has helped shape his career.
“I decided to join the Army after one year of going to the university and took the ASVAB test the highest score from all my battery scores electronics was the highest. I ended up in the Signal Corp. and went on to be a line of sight microwave transmission tech operator and eventually ended up being in digital communications equipment repair basically computer repair,” Lastimoza said.
Lastimoza dealt with anything electronic, mainly in areas which required high level of clearance.
“Teachings of Mr. Crampton got me going. I thank the Lord I decided to go to Guam Vocational Technical high school. It was with that training that I took, the classes I took, Mr. Crampton was my first instructor in electronics and it helped me to propel to where I am now,” Lastimosa said.
Crampton began his quest to reconnect with his former students earlier this year.
91-year-old former Guam resident, Crampton was an electronic instructor at JFK High School in the 1970's.
Crampton was instrumental in getting an electronic training program started in the VocTech School seeing a need to train locals.
“I feel very strongly about finding out what things we taught in the class and the expressions that we used, that these students have taken forth with them,” Crampton said.
Crampton was happy to connect with Lastimoza, the two shared fond memories of the lessons taught and learned in Crampton’s class.
“I really appreciated teaching you, it was really fun. I really enjoyed it and use it from time to time ever since I left the island,” Crampton said.
The two have carried those experience over the years, Lastimoza said it helped him with his career, that made Crampton happy.
“I just hope you’re passing it forward,” Crampton said.
And that’s exactly what Lastimosa has done in his career as an instructor and soldier for the Army Signal Corp.
“Oh definitely, when I talk to young soldiers, soldiers to be, I tell them my experience, my education prior to me joining and the MOS or job I was in. They were all in Signal Corp. I definitely try to pass it on to younger generations,” Lastimosa said.
Crampton hopes to be able to connect with more of his former students. Former students interested in reconnecting with Crampton can email jolene@postguam.com