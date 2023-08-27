The removal of 213,000 cubic yards of typhoon debris is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
The Islandwide Beautification Task Force met for the first time since April last week and during the meeting, Todd Turner, the debris mission manager with the Army Corps of Engineers, discussed the process of the removal of Typhoon Mawar debris.
Since the Army Corps of Engineers began removing debris from villages around the island late last month, Turner said 31,000 cubic yards of debris has been collected.
"That's a massive number, so we're happy with that. That's less than a month's worth of work, so we're happy with those numbers," Turner stated via Zoom.
The first village to have the collection completed was Humåtak. Malesso' and Sånta Rita-Sumai are expected to be completed within the next week. Upon completion of the southern villages, Turner stated his team would be moving north.
"We are having good progress. The contractors seem to be catching a groove, so everything's looking up," said Turner. He said debris was being picked up in the north.
Completion
As far as completing the removal process, Turner stated he expects the collections at villages to be completed by mid- to late October. The collection of debris from the Tiyan carnival grounds, Ypao Point and former Dededo transfer station dump sites will be done by November.
However, when asked by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who leads the task force, about issues regarding the separation of waste and illegal dumping, Turner responded that could cause delays.
"When (residents) put their material out on the right of way, if they can separate themselves before we get there, that's a great help in speeding things up for use when we come to pick up this material," stated Turner.
Separation crews will be sent in case residents don't separate debris themselves.
"Illegal dump sites are really slowing some things down in certain areas. We've had sites where we were trying to clean them up and, as we're cleaning, people are dumping just at the end of the street in front of us," Turner said.
The amount of waste not accepted for removal — household garbage, tires, car parts —also slows down the process, Turner added. The debris being accepted includes vegetation, white goods and any construction and demolition debris.
'Huge hindrance'
Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola further added that the faster debris is sorted and illegal dumping is stopped, the faster his team can ensure roads are safe and clean.
"The faster they can sort it, the faster we can get these easements clear and we can come in there and cut the grass and make sure our roadsides are safe and clean," Arriola stated.
"Illegal waste sites ... are a huge hindrance to us moving forward. We know there's a fine for illegal dumping, ... so I know on our end we're going to start ramping up trying to catch these individuals that started and contribute to these illegal waste sites," said Arriola.
He added that he will be instructing staff to try to identify perpetrators. Tenorio urged Turner to instruct his team to take license plates, if possible, of cars involved with illegal dumping.
To find out where crews are working, an online map is available for residents and a link is available on fema.gov.