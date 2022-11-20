The traditional procession with the statue of Santa Marian Kamalen will once again adopt a pandemic-era, islandwide approach rather than all of Guam's Catholic faithful gathering en masse at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.
A letter penned by Monsignor James Benavente, and released by the Archdiocese of Agana, detailed the decision not to return to the pre-COVID-19 event for another year, as Dec. 8, the feast day of Guam's patron saint approached.
"Instead, our lady will visit the entire island and cover all parishes," Benavente wrote. "Based on last year's pilgrimage, we witnessed thousands of our faithful expressing their devotion to our lady through their patient waiting and prayerful gestures during her visit to their village and parish."
The statue will leave the cathedral at 7:30 a.m., and return at 5 p.m. for the conclusion of the ceremonies celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
In addition, this year, as a sign of solidarity in prayer, a decade of the rosary will be recited at each parish to be led by a clergy member accompanying Santa Marian Kamalen, which upon arrival at the cathedral, will be transferred to a carosa and a short candlelight procession around the block will take place followed by Mass, Benavente wrote.
Leading up to the procession, the clergy invited all to join the celebration of novenas and Mass from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.
"Let us continue to pray for the safety of all and an end to the pandemic. Let us plead for the intercession of Santa Maria Kamalen at our nine-day novena and Masses and the Dec. 8 islandwide visit of our lady," Benavente concluded in his letter.