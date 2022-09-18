A public hearing meant to discuss the state of the island’s public pools set for Friday was postponed, but a government of Guam task force focused on the municipal facilities did meet recently to provide updates on the projects to get them reopened.
The Dededo pool was supposed to resume operations on July 31, but nearly two months have passed with pool gates still closed.
“(JJ Global Services) will soon complete work that will allow the pool to open and operate. As of Sept. 3, (the) contractor (is) awaiting (Department of Parks and Recreation) director approval to begin addressing public health requirements,” said a memo from Frank Flores of the Guam Swimming Federation.
These requirements include a baby changing station, bathroom lights, pre-rinse showers and depth markings.
Flores added the Department of Public Works would provide an updated timeline for reopening the Dededo pool.
Hagåtña
Work to repair the Hagåtña pool is moving forward. The Hagåtña pool assessment contract with Amorient was issued a notice to proceed on Aug. 24. One of the additional issues to be addressed is a vacant structure on the pool's grounds that was recently destroyed by a fire.
“Office structure destroyed in fire being removed. Need update from DPW … when assessment will be complete,” the memo stated.
The goal is to complete the assessment and repairs to the Hagåtña pool by late December.
“Assessment ongoing. Bureau of Statistics and Plans, put in request for $1.6 million grant for rehabilitation of the pool through Economic Development Administration State Tourism non-competitive grant,” the memo stated.
In the meantime, as the island’s pools remain out of commission, the Guam Swimming Federation has submitted a request to Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base for access to military-run pools for local swim meets.
"NBG JAG requested additional insurance policy to cover swimmers. All insurance documents (were) provided Sept. 9 and (meeting has been) scheduled for Sept. 24,” the memo said.
Joint Region Marianas and Anderson AFB pool managers have granted approval for the Guam Swimming Federation to utilize base pools.
“GSF will hold first swim meet in over 30 months on (Sept. 24). Two teams from other Micronesian islands have expressed interest in competing in Guam swim meets,” the memo stated.
In addition to taking care of the public pools, the task force also obtained grant funding to support local swimmers.
“GSF received grant for $63,000 through the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment Grant Program. (More than thirty-one thousand dollars) given to GSF, March 4, being used to support swimmer education and training. GSF used funds to purchase books for swimmers, finalized first round of swim equipment purchases and met Aug. 23, to develop spend plan for remaining grant funds,” the memo stated.
There is also a goal to build a new Olympic-size facility to host aquatic sporting events.
"Governor committed to building new facility and supported GSF request to not build pool next to Dededo pool. Tiyan area is ideal and targeted; timeframe decision will be informed by Hagåtña pool assessment and infrastructure viability,” the memo stated. "GSF vision is to create the Micronesian Aquatics Center of Excellence on Guam and be the FINA swimming center of excellence in the region, to collaborate, enhance, inspire, and institutionalize world-class championship aquatic talent and programs."