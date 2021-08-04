Dededo shooting suspect pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Matthew Manibusan pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges related to the shooting death of Joshua Meno.
Manibusan had filed a motion to dismiss. However, there was a superseding indictment handed down on July 27 that meant the case would move forward.
Addressing the superseding indictment, Meno pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.
A trial is set for Aug. 24. Prior to that another hearing will be held on Aug. 13. Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez may respond to motions raised on Tuesday of bail and using arrest records and criminal histories of both Manibusan and Meno during the hearing.
On Tuesday, Manibusan’s attorney Joaquin Arriola, requested that the Office of the Attorney General provide all discovery in the case to include the victim’s criminal past.
“In particular we are asking for the victim’s prior police reports, plea agreements, judgements and arrest records. Which will show more information detailing the victim’s propensity for provoking acts of violence,” Arriola said.
Arriola argued that Meno’s prior criminal history was relevant to Manibusan’s claim that he acted in self-defense.
“It's clear from the discovery provided so far that the victim had a significant criminal history of arrests," Arriola said. He noted that witnesses identified by police also alleged the victim had a reputation of violence.
Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto objected to the inclusion of police reports, arguing that parts of victim’s criminal history are too removed and too remote. She said there are prior records and prior police reports that "remain uncharged and not adjudicated."
"Our position is that those are not relevant to the pending action,” Canto said.
Canto said that the government would provide the victim’s criminal history for the court to review and decide.
Canto also requested that Meno’s conduct be included at trial. She moved to have Manibusan’s criminal past submitted as evidence.
Arriola listed his client’s prior convictions arguing that some cases dating back 10 years were too removed but asked that the judge review all the cases before coming to a decision.
Self-defense
Arriola pointed out that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno had cut one person on the neck with a machete.
He argued that this was not the only incident where Meno displayed violent behavior. He stated that Meno had stabbed another person in a separate incident in the Swamp Road area.
“If the victim is stabbing somebody near the defendant’s residence on any occasion, again (that) goes to my clients reasonable fear to act in self-defense,” Arriola said.
Personal recognizance bond
Towards the end of the hearing, Arriola requested that Manibusan’s bail be modified to a personal recognizance bond.
In light of the superseding indictment Arriola asked the court make a redetermination and impose a $50,000 bond.
Meno is currently held on a parole detainer, but was confined under the prior indictment on $100,000 cash bail.
Although Canto opposed, Judge Perez would like to see the motion to modify bail in writing and filed with the court.