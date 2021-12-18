The University of Guam will see 250 students graduate this Sunday.
There will be three ceremonies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures to ensure safety.
Kehani Mendiola is one of those graduates, she will receive a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice with a minor in public administration. It’s a moment that she has been looking forward to for years.
“I am so excited that we get to have an in-person graduation this Sunday … I am just glad that everyone can have their moment to walk up on stage and honor their accomplishments together,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola began her pursuit of a college degree at the Guam Community College in 2015 and in 2020 through a partnership with the University of Guam, was able to complete her degree at UOG.
“I really love how with GCC and UOG, they really complement each other interns of their education and curriculum and so I was able to gain a lot of knowledge from GCC and strengthen it over at UOG and really sharpen my knowledge. I am very grateful to both institutions for helping me become more educated and for helping me gain more knowledge that will help me in my future career,” Mendiola said.
Mendiola took some time off in between her pursuit for a bachelor's degree. She became a mother and worked in local media for a short time. But, her childhood dream of one day becoming a lawyer always brought her back to criminal justice.
“I am a nontraditional student, but, I believe that has really helped me go even further in my education because of the experience and the responsibilities that I gained from being a student/parent. It really helped me be more determined, more driven. It’s not just me that I am doing this for; it’s for my child, for my family,” Mendiola said.
After she graduates on Sunday, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in public administration before continuing on her journey, eventually to law school.
She saw the pandemic as an opportunity to fulfill the first step in her higher educational goals.
“I know that it was harder because we weren’t able to go face-to-face … but, I tried to look at it as a silver lining ... to attend school on my own schedule and have the flexibility to complete classes,” Mendiola said.
Adam Suharto will also be graduating this Sunday with a master’s in public administration.
“It's been a long journey ... it’s opening a lot of new doors, there’s a lot of opportunities and so I am really excited not just for this Sunday but for the future as well,” Suharto said.
Suharto previously earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration and criminal justice. He took on a job at the Guam Legislature as a research analyst, but he felt he needed more to feel confident in his career aspirations.
After graduation, he hopes to find a federal job.
“I hope to work here on the federal level. I love my family and friends – they are really my rock and so that’s the best-case scenario for me.”
He said obtaining a master’s degree signifies a person’s drive and motivation for a higher level of education.
“Having all of these experiences at UOG gives you a lot of connections and knowledge about what exists around Guam. It goes toward a deeper level in terms of the wealth of knowledge. If you guys are trying to pursue higher knowledge, I highly suggest taking any of the master's programs at UOG,” Suharto said, “it's an overwhelming experience, but, definitely worthwhile.”
The UOG Fanuchånan 2021 Commencement Ceremony will begin on Sunday at the Calvo Field House. The schedule is as follows,
• 10 a.m.: College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, and School of Engineering
• 1 p.m.: School of Education, School of Health
• 4 p.m.: School of Business and Public Administration
This is an invitation-only event for in-person attendance. However, it will also be streamed live on the UOG Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UniversityofGuam.