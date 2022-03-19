Del. San Nicolas shares news of Congressman Young's death

Alaska Congressman Don Young, who supported war claims for CHamorus, died Friday at age 88.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague Congressman Don Young, who alongside us on the Natural Resources Committee supported securing War Claims for our people, a National Heritage Area study for our island, and was looking forward to supporting our efforts for Native status for our local business," Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said.
"Don was a true gentleman, always opening his doors to Guam and willing to engage out of his love of service as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives; his candor, humor, good nature, and wisdom will be truly missed."
According to Anchorage Daily News, Young died Friday with his wife, Anne, was by his side, his office said in statement.
“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved,” the statement said.
Young lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and couldn’t be resuscitated, the Anchorage Daily News also reported, attributing that information to Young's chief of staff Jack Ferguson.