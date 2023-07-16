Delegate: 'Optimistic' about requests for GFD equipment

Del. James Moylan is looking at obtaining new equipment for the Guam Fire Department.
On Tuesday, Moylan issued a news release announcing Community Project Funding requests submitted to the House Appropriations Sub-Committee on Agricultural and Rural Development were approved and advanced.
The requests are for three pieces of equipment to assist the Guam Fire Department in achieving its mission: an urban interface pumper truck for $450,000; self-contained breathing apparatuses at $473,000; and protective clothing and equipment for wildland fires at $281,000.
Moylan stated in the release that the requests still are in the process of being approved, the advanced talks "is a sign of optimism."
Moylan said the new equipment would assist firefighters with fighting grass fires while ensuring safety.
"The pumper truck can get to areas that traditional fire trucks are unable to, which is critical once the dry season is upon us," Moylan said in the release.
He thanked GFD leadership for assisting in cooperating and providing clear and concise requests.
Moylan said he's still awaiting the outcome of additional requests submitted earlier in the year to assist Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, the Guam Airport Authority and various mayors' offices.