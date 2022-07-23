It is just a little over a month before island residents make their way to a polling site for Guam’s 2022 primary election.
Democratic Party of Guam candidates for lieutenant governor recently shared their platforms during a debate Wednesday evening.
Platform 2022’s Lt. Governor Debate was presented by Kandit News Group, The Point, and The Guam Daily Post.
It was hosted by The Guam Daily Post Executive Editor Phill Leon Guerrero and former Sen. Mana Silva Taijeron, who is once again running for a seat in the 37th Guam Legislature as a Republican.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and longtime journalist Sabrina Salas Matanane participated in the debate.
Economy and the cost of living
Q: Many residents work multiple jobs but still don’t make the equivalent of a full-time salary. How will your administration support and incentivize better paying private sector jobs or benefits like health care and retirement, which can improve a worker’s quality of life?
SALAS MATANANE: This goes back to the cost of living and the crippling of our community and our families and how this administration I believe hasn’t really done a whole lot to address the cost of living. They’ve been hoarding all of this American Rescue Plan funds. There’s $300 million that remains in the Bank of Guam. All I can say is please, Governor, release the money. Give it to the people. Give more stimulus fund payments and give out premium pay to our private sector employees that worked during this pandemic.
TENORIO: My opponent's running mate, when he first came out, he told us to make long-term investments. Now, he’s saying to blow the cash. We’ve seen what blowing the cash has done to the government of Guam for over 30 years and there just has to be a balance and when we provided aid, when the people needed, we provided. We did it in a stimulus.
Federal government and military buildup
Q: Supporters of the military buildup have long touted its potential economic benefits but sometimes, those billions in available federal military contracts don’t make their way into the hands of local businesses or workers. What will your administration do to secure the benefits and payoffs that have been promised by the Pentagon and local leaders?
T: Recently, the governor and I met with the admiral and with military officials and they’ve informed us that not only is the buildup going to extend through 2025 and '26 but it’s going to extend through '28, '29 and '30. This means that we have multiple years more of growth and economic expansion that is going to benefit the businesses and the people of Guam and what we need right now is a credible partner with the Department of Defense to make sure that Guam gets its fair share of that.
SM: There have been efforts by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes to collect what is owed from military contractors to ensure that they are paying their fair share because there is no denying that they aren’t, because there was a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior citing millions in uncollected revenues. And I believe the Office of Public Accountability is currently conducting an audit.
Education
Q: A pilot program to deploy school resource officers into (Guam Department of Education) GDOE campuses has already expired. Considering the amount of lockdowns and student violence and concerns about school shootings stateside. Do you feel that regular law enforcement presence at public schools should be reinstated? Should officers assigned to campuses be armed?
SM: Parents shouldn’t be scared when they send their children to school. Last week there was an incident at one of the schools where a man walked in with what appeared to be a rifle. So, when you ask if I believe that we should have school resource officers on campus, I absolutely do. Whether they are unarmed or armed, we just need someone on campus protecting our students whether it’s training up school aides or hiring security officers because we do not want a Uvalde (incident) happening on our island.
T: I am in favor of school resource officers. In fact, when I was administrator of the courts, I had a pilot project when I sent probation officers as school resource officers to try and help the Department of Education with their needs and I think that program should return and it should be expanded.
SM: The SRO program was implemented and started at the judiciary so then by reminding me that kind of tells me that you were one of the ones that made the decision to discontinue it because it didn’t perform basic court function.
Public safety
Q: Do you believe our island is safe? If yes, what is your main evidence to support this view? And if not, what would you do differently to improve this situation?
SM: The answer is no. People can just watch the news or read the paper and there’s a crime committed every single day on Guam. We are nowhere near the police force that we had several years ago. … The problem is we just don’t have the manpower.
T: Well we ran four years ago because the island wasn’t safe and we’ve been doing everything we can to make sure we shift resources to the public safety officers in terms of equipment and supplies and also pay. We are losing many law enforcement officers to federal service because they weren’t paid enough and we were able to implement a pay increase that is going to be sustained. The law enforcement officers are worth the raise. And that is the cost of public safety now.
Regional and international policy
Q: Do you believe the United States and the freely associated states of Micronesia should vet those seeking to come to Guam and other host communities to ensure FAS citizens already have sufficient means of support in the United States required to remain here before they are allowed to immigrate?
T: Yes, I do. I think what needs to happen is to increase programs like the Micronesian youth programs and Micronesian services agencies so that we can help educate those Micronesians. Those folks coming in to try and get a better life.
SM: I believe this is a federal issue. What I want to talk about though is how we treat our COFA Micronesian brothers and sisters. They are part of Guam and I believe that we need to provide better opportunities for them to lift them up and stop putting them in and we need to stop putting them in a bad light and help them because we are one Guam.
Political status and decolonization
Q: Of the available political status options for Guam, statehood, free association or independence, which do you believe is best? Would you advocate for the island to remain an unincorporated territory rather than politically mature into one of these three options?
T: I believe that the people of Guam have the capacity. We’ve proven to have the capacity to do well in any government that we decide.
SM: I support any relationship that allows Guam to stand independently but also have this connection and protection of the United States.
Health care
Q: How long will it be before for vulnerable populations like the elderly, veterans, and people with special needs are able to receive the medical care they require locally rather than having to go off island for treatment?
SM: I think what we need to do and what Congressman Michael San Nicolas and I will do is recruit and retain the specialists and physicians we need on Guam.
T: This is exactly why we need a new hospital. We have pretty good health care providers but we don’t have enough. We’re about a hundred doctors short and the governor has empaneled a partnership, a public-private partnership between the public and private health care clinics to focus on finding ways to increase recruitment. But in order to attract that kind of talent, we have to have the state-of-the-art adequate facilities to practice.
The debate can be watched in its entirety at Kandit’s Facebook page.
Republican Sen. Tony Ada, who is running for lieutenant governor uncontested in his primary, was invited, did not take part in the debate. His campaign said they will participate in debates after the primary election is held.
Guam’s 2022 primary election is 34 days away. Voting at village polling sites will begin at 7 a.m. on Aug. 27. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 17. Early voting begins on July 28, at the Westin Resort Guam.
For more information about the Guam Election Commission or to register to vote, visit gec.guam.gov.