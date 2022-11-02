Sen. James Moylan, who is looking to be the next delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, was accused by the Democratic Party of Guam of violating a federal law regarding “clear and conspicuous” notice of outdoor displays.
The Democratic Party recently filed a formal notice with the Federal Election Commission in Guam’s congressional race, which shows that Moylan’s campaign “is in violation of federal law,” stated a release issued by the Democrats on Oct. 31.
“Although this seems like a technical issue it is a clear violation of federal law,” said Tony Babauta, the chair of the Democratic Party. “The rules for federal elections are different (from) local rules, and candidates are expected to comply. The fact that the Moylan campaign is not in compliance with the federal requirements raises questions about fitness for federal office.”
The disclaimer notice must state that the communication was paid for by the authorized committee, according to the FEC. In printed communications, the disclaimer must be of sufficient size to be clearly readable by the recipient of the communication and the print must have a reasonable degree of color contrast between the background and the printed statement.
“The timing is very suspect,” according to the Committee to Elect James Moylan for Congress, which told The Guam Daily Post that the allegation amounts to “political desperation,” as this comes a week prior to the island’s 2022 general election. Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Moylan’s campaign objected to the Democratic Party in a statement issued to media outlets Tuesday.
“While we appreciate the concerns of the chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam, Mr. Tony Babauta, where he indicates that the disclaimers on our campaign signs are not 'clear and conspicuous,' we disagree,” Moylan’s campaign stated. “We also question the timing of the chairman’s statement, which obviously represents the sentiments of our opponent. Our campaign has had signs placed throughout the island as far back as April of this year, and only now, with a week left to go before the general election, they elect to raise their concern. This is obviously a desperate political move.”
The campaign team responded to the Democratic Party’s statement questioning Moylan’s qualifications for the elected position in the federal government.
“The campaign finds it very interesting that an individual with a very questionable history in holding a federal position, one which he resigned from due to questionable practices, is now making an opinion on who is fit to sit in a federal position,” Moylan’s campaign said. “Yes, Mr. Babauta, Jim is very much fit for federal office. Our campaign is very proud of Sen. James Moylan, who has worked very hard since our campaign commenced in March to earn his votes. Unlike certain candidates, Jim makes himself accessible regardless of the time or day of the week, to spend time talking to constituents and hearing their concerns. This is the very commitment he will bring with him if elected to Congress, and the hard work, energy, and vigor he displays as a candidate, will be exactly what our people can expect from him, if they elect Jim as their next delegate.”
Additionally, Babauta pointed out that Moylan was in violation of other additional requirements such as radio ads that are running in Guam.
“None of the radio ads that the Moylan campaign is currently running contain the FEC paid for requirement,” he said. “Guam radio stations may not be aware of this because it is not a local requirement. However, as a candidate for federal office, James Moylan should be aware of the federal campaign rules and laws.”
Moylan’s campaign is unaware of what radio ads the Democrats are talking about.
If not addressed immediately, the Democratic Party “will be filing a separate notice of violation with the FEC,” Babauta added.