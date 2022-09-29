A man who was caught trying to enter Guam after he was deported will spend no additional time in prison.
Clarence Poch, also known as J.M. Irons, appeared via Zoom in the District Court of Guam Tuesday morning to be sentenced for attempted re-entry of a removed immigrant before Senior Judge Alex Munson.
With Poch's pre-sentence report indicating his sentencing range was between zero and six months, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David suggested he receive a sentence of time served.
Poch was previously confined for nine months and a couple of days, according to David.
Poch's attorney did not oppose David's suggestion which led Munson to give the time served sentence in addition to placing Poch on a one-year supervised release term.
After the sentence, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents present said they would deal with removal proceedings for Poch, which haven't started.
Munson then said if Poch is not deported, he will have to report to probation to start his supervised release.
"Don't repeat the kind of crime you committed. If you are deported, don't come back to the United States without the approval of the attorney general because if you do, you'll be doing some prison time," Munson told Poch.
Poch was arrested last November after he got off a United Airlines flight from Chuuk state, of the Federated States of Micronesia.
He told agents he was traveling through Guam to visit family and look for employment in Saipan.
Court documents state he was deported in 2012 after he was convicted of felony domestic assault in Hastings, Minnesota, on May 6, 2008.
He was also listed on the Dakota County, Minnesota "most wanted" list in connection with a domestic violence case.