There’s nothing like the feeling of reeling in your catch, and for a number of youth who participated in the Department of Agriculture's fishing derby Saturday, excitement beamed as the fish were definitely biting.
Some 56 kids, between 7 and 17 years old, woke up bright and early to make the drive to Ipan Beach Park in Talo'fo'fo', where the department held the kid-friendly event, a fun and interactive approach to teaching youth sustainable living through subsistence fishing.
It was 9-year-old Zara Muna's first time joining a fishing derby.
“Because it’s fun,” Muna said about why she attended. “I get to eat it after. Just some good fish.”
It was a family event for the Munas, as 16-year-old relative Ethan also joined in on the fun for the first time.
“This is the first fishing derby I ever entered into. I just wanted to try it out, see what it’s like and hang out with my family that’s here as well,” Ethan Muna said. “It’s more of a hobby for me but when I get to do it - I try to.”
Ethan Muna competed in the 13 to 17 age bracket. For him, fishing is about more than just the catch.
“It lets me clear my mind, and it's calming. It gives me a goal to focus on, try to catch something. I’m not too picky, not something too small or too big, just something good,” Ethan Muna said.
As kids cast their lines, parents watched, on standby to assist with resetting, baiting and removing any catch reeled in.
Once a child got a bite and successfully reeled their fish, it was measured to track the progress of the event's competitions.
Award recipients included:
• Matua-Tasi Chargualaf: longest triggerfish (6 to 12 age group).
• Joseph Laguna: longest triggerfish (13 to 17 age group).
• Jon Nathan Pangelinan: longest fish (6 to 12 age group).
• Oli Schauman: longest fish (13 to 17 age group).
• Alexander Scott: most fish caught (8) (6 to 12 age group).
Kids were able to either catch and release or keep the catch.
'Means a lot'
Parents were equally as excited to get outdoors and experience nature while bonding as a family. This was especially the case for Joy James Ada, who was in awe watching her 11-year-old son Kal-El, bond with his grandfather: avid fisherman Mike James.
“My son has been fishing with him since he was like 5 years old. It’s something that he just does with my dad and bonds with him,” said Joy Ada who also grew up fishing with her dad. “I wanted him to continue that tradition.”
This was Kal-El Ada’s second fishing derby. By the end of the two-hour derby, Kal-El caught three fish, and although he didn’t place this year, his mom said, it's these types of events that she stays aware of.
“I’ve been looking for events like this all over the island. So when I found out about this last year, I was so excited - one, because it’s a kid-friendly event. It’s something that gets them active and outdoors, not only enjoying our beautiful island, but, most importantly, it’s actually my dad that got him started fishing,” she said.
The bond between grandfather and grandson made Joy Ada emotional.
“Oh my God, it’s my favorite thing. I use to go fishing with my dad. I use to go trolling with him and everywhere we go I would be the one gutting the fish, scaling the fish. I never was able to throw net but I would rod and reel. So to see my son doing that it actually means a lot to me. It actually makes me very emotional,” she said. “They have such a bond - they bicker all the time, but, they have such a bond and it's something I am really proud of about them. I just want my son and my dad to just build these special memories while they can.”
She said Kal-El is as enthusiastic about fishing as her father and, as a family, they make the time to nurture his interest.
“My son actually really loves fishing. We go to the beach every other week if we can. My husband has some property up in Urunao, my dad has a fishing boat, so as much as we can, as much as our schedules will allow and the weather will allow, we will go out there and he’ll fish,” she said.
The fishing derby for kids occurs once a year but attendees are hopeful that more opportunities are made available to get kids outside and active.
“I really would love for them to host more than one a year. If you look at the turnout this just says, do this again because this is giving the kids of Guam something awesome to do and they are bonding with their families,” Joy Ada said. “For me, I love the fact that it teaches a healthy lifestyle, getting active, getting out there, enjoying the environment. But it also teaches them to be aware of the environment and be aware of what’s going on around us. It’s not just what’s happening at home, but being very aware of our island."
Fishing is a sport that requires patience. Joy Ada is happy her son is learning this important trait.
“It teaches him responsibility and patience. Fishing is a patient sport, so you've got to wait. It’s something you can’t really control. It teaches patience, an element of teamwork. It is teamwork between him and my dad, but mostly patience and feeling your gut instinct. I love that because anything that helps improve himself is what I am looking for,” she said.