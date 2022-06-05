Design for Sharks’ new school nearly done; new bill could help fund construction

The design for the new Simon Sanchez High School is 90% complete and a bill introduced Tuesday could help close the gap in funding needed to see the project to fruition.
Simon Sanchez High School students have been waiting nearly 10 years for the new facility, the planning and construction of which has been hit by multiple delays including procurement battles, the COVID-19 pandemic, and environmental issues. As time lapsed, the cost of construction has increased, which means the $65 million Guam Department of Education has committed for the new high school campus now falls short.
GDOE estimated the cost for the new Simon Sanchez High School would be about $138 million.
“Right now, we are in design stage. While we are working on estimates, the final decision on what will be constructed depends on how much money is available,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
The design was supposed to have reached the 90% target on May 26, but Fernandez has said it was a moving target.
The unforeseen discovery of endangered snails on almost 2 acres of the property forced Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects to make modifications to the design in order to work around the snails' habitat. The modification resulted in the loss of 16 classrooms.
“We have scaled down but not for cost issues alone. We cut back the number of classrooms to more closely align with projected amount of students at SSHS. Luckily, this reduction helped us resolve the impact of the snails by allowing us to shift the school to avoid the area,” Fernandez said.
Subhead: Additional funding
Fernandez noted that there is hope that a bill introduced Tuesday could help cover the gap in financing the project.
“Sen. Joe San Agustin’s bill will help to fund most of what has been proposed in the design,” Fernandez said.
Bill 310-36, if passed, would allow the Guam Economic Development Authority to enter into a financing agreement. The bill's intent is to minimize the financing cost to the government of Guam to fund the design, renovation or construction of an education facility through tax-exempt obligations or other financial instruments.
The issuance and sale by GEDA of one or more series of tax-exempt and/or taxable Lease Revenue Bonds is not to exceed $146 million.
GDOE plans to begin the procurement process for construction this summer.
Last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during the Simon Sanchez High School graduation ceremony announced that they will break ground on the new campus this year.