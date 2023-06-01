DOC powered up, HVAC issues resolved

Department of Correction facilities, some of which received major structural damage in Typhoon Mawar, were reconnected to the island’s power grid Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.
The heavily damaged Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao was back on island power as of Monday, according to Maj. Antone Aguon, DOC spokesperson.
The facility's COVID quarantine unit was completely destroyed by Mawar. Several areas, including the Emergency Operations Center, sustained roof damage.
At the Hagåtña Detention Facility, heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues caused by a lack of power were resolved.
“The Hagåtña Detention Facility did not experience any major damage or flooding during the storm. However, one of two generators that service the Hagåtña Detention Facility experienced mechanical issues and was offline during and after the storm. As a result, the Federal Detention Facility was without power until Sunday evening. The entire Hagåtña facility is back on island power,” Aguon told the Post.
Officers are still without radio communications, he said.
DOC’s prisoner population was at a decades-long high prior to Mawar striking the island, including hundreds of pretrial detainees who still are technically innocent in the eyes of the law.
Prisoners before the storm had to be transferred out from temporary dome structures at the Mangilao facility, including the prison's chapel, visitation area and dining hall.