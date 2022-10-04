DOC smuggler spared prison time

A woman who pleaded guilty to smuggling contraband into the Department of Corrections will not spend any time in prison.
Wilmelyn Cabrera was contrite when speaking to Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino about her attempt to smuggle drugs and other contraband into DOC in March 2017.
"I admit what I did was wrong. I learned from my mistake," Cabrera said Monday afternoon.
Cabrera was facing a sentence between three and 10 years in prison for charges related to trying to bring methamphetamine, tobacco and marijuana inside three small packages within her body cavity to inmate Jacob Meno during a visitation, according to Post files.
Since then, she had only spent one day in jail and had been out on release.
Cabrera's attorney William Pole argued the judge could give a sentence outside of the three to 10 year range and asked his client receive a suspended sentence.
Pole said Cabrera was urged by Meno to bring the contraband in and has not served any jail time for his case.
Pole added the incident was a crime Cabrera would not have normally committed in consideration of her lack of a criminal record outside the 2017 incident.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Schuck, however, opposed because Meno was in prison for drugs.
"He couldn't have the drugs without the defendant bringing them into the jail. Calling it a mistake downplays the crime," Schuck said to Tolentino.
Prior to giving a sentence, Tolentino expressed concerns over Meno trying to ask Cabrera to do something similar in the future.
"If you say you learned your lesson what is stopping him from doing it again?" Tolentino asked Cabrera who indicated she is no longer with Meno, however, she sees him when she needs money for their kids.
Tolentino eventually decided to sentence Cabrera to three years, however, suspended all of the time and ordered her to abide by the terms of her plea agreement which included going to counseling at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and completing a set amount of community service hours during a three-year probation period.