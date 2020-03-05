DOCOMO PACIFIC has implemented new measures, such as encouraging employees who feel ill to stay at home, as a way to protect employees and customers in light of the COVID-19 global outbreak.
“In this time of uncertainty our highest priority is the well-being of our employees. At the same time we stand ready to assist our customers with the technology and communication tools needed to work remotely and continue to be safe and productive," said President and CEO Rod Boss.
DOCOMO also is taking additional steps to ensure a clean and hygienic workplace by wiping down and regularly disinfecting surfaces, desks, tables and other objects in their stores and offices.
All staff and contractors were asked to wash their hands with soap and water. Hand sanitizer dispensers also will be deployed to the stores and will be filled regularly. Additionally, posters promoting proper hand-washing have been displayed in office restrooms and employee gathering spaces, the company stated.
And for those employees who develop a runny nose or cough while at work, there will be face masks, tissues, closed trash bins and hand sanitizer in each office.
"We are taking every precaution to increase the standard of hygiene in our stores. However, if you prefer to manage your account without a physical visit, you can manage your account online by signing up for Self-Care," stated the release.
In acknowledgement of companies that are offering employees the option of working from home, the communications company offered some tips for teleworking:
• Audit your internet connection and speed.
• Ensure you have the proper tools and devices necessary for remote work.
• Set up a VPN for additional security if required.
• Ensure remote desktop access if applicable.
• Separate your business chat and email from your personal platforms for added business security.