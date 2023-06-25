Docomo Pacific now has islandwide mobile network coverage, according to a news release.
The release stated home service customers with minimal damage are online and damage assessments to the network are completed. The company now is working on getting home and business internet services back online and optimizing mobile service quality. Strengthening fiber networks also is a goal.
Customers in significantly damaged areas will be the next phase of efforts, according to the release. Customers in this phase will be contacted about “innovative internet solutions” to keep them connected as repairs are ongoing.
The company is enlisting help from strategic partners to help speed the restoration of mobile and home services to customers after Typhoon Mawar.
Set to arrive this week are more than 80 skilled workers — mobile technicians, fiber and coax technicians, construction linemen and project managers, as well as a fleet of more than 30 bucket trucks, pickups and cable-spool trailers.
Stepping in to help are:
- Members of Docomo Pacific CNMI
- California Pacific Technical Services LLC
- Danes Construction
- Fiber Tech Solutions Inc.
- Guahan Tower
- JMC Equipment/VT Group
- Nokia
- Pacific Technologies
- Palau National Communications Corporation
- REG Builders
Daily Post Staff