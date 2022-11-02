A local doctor pleaded not guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges connected to an incident that occurred last year.
Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma made his first appearance since being charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday morning.
Akoma appeared via Zoom alongside his attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr., before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison Jr. to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.
Arriola, on behalf of Akoma, also waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a jury of six.
The case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino who will determine the schedule for trial.
Akoma will remain released from custody and is allowed to travel, however, he must report to probation weekly. He will make initial contact with probation officials on Thursday for processing.
Charges
Akoma's charges stem from a woman accusing the Hepzibah Family Medical Clinic doctor of sexually assaulting her on Oct. 23, 2021.
The woman, who was Akoma's patient, alleged the two were alone in an examination room and Akoma made the woman sit down in a chair and sat next to her. Akoma then allegedly made the woman touch his groin "over his clothing" and touched the victim's private area inappropriately, charging documents state.
When the woman reported it to the police three days later she said she told Akoma to stop.
A complaint was filed by the Office of the Attorney General almost one year after the alleged incident on Oct. 21.
Despite the allegations leading to Akoma's first criminal charges locally, he has been accused in the past of similar misconduct by female patients and a former co-worker who reported it to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.
As a result of the complaints, the GBME restricted Akoma from being alone with female patients while they investigated the allegations.
The woman in the current criminal case filed one of the complaints before the board, which has said it anticipates completion of the investigation by month's end.
Post files also state Akoma had been similarly restricted in his practice in Iowa, and in January 2018, signed a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners listing four allegations of sexual misconduct at medical facilities he worked at in Arkansas, Iowa, California and Texas.
The agreement alleges "unwanted sexual comments" and "unwanted sexual advances" toward female co-workers in addition to having "violated appropriate examination procedures for female patients."
Over the weekend Akoma celebrated four years of service for his private clinic.