Doctor recommends return to PCOR 1: “We are spiraling”
Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a partner at American Medical Center, said Guam should return to PCOR1 for at least a couple of weeks due to the recent surge in cases.
“We are spiraling,” he said on Thursday.
“Most likely we will go back to PCOR2 but I think that (POR1) for at least one to two weeks because the virus only has a cycle two weeks. If you let everyone hunker down for two weeks you will break the cycle,” he said.
Nguyen added that AMC is not closing, despite any rumor to the contrary. In fact the centers are increasing hour in order to help residents get tested for the virus.
“We have been very busy so people who have had contact with COVID-19 can be seen as a walk-in.
He said some days they see up 150 walk-ins as more people seek testing.
On Saturday the clinic will also assist in a mass testing conducted in Yigo by the Department of Health. He said overflow from the testing site will be directed to the AMC clinic in Mangilao.
“We are going to ramp up in the next week to two weeks to serve the community,” he said.
Nguyen said he and a 20-member medical advisory group with meet with governor via Zoom on Thursday night advise her on any change from the current PCOR3 status.
“She has a tough decision to make,” he said.