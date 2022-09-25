Dogs big and small, boonie and purebred, packed in to the Department of Agriculture’s pet licensing outreach event Saturday at the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office pavilion.
The event was well-received by the community as dog owners were lining up to get their pets licensed, microchipped and vaccinated for rabies when The Guam Daily Post visited the site in the late morning.
Dededo resident Michelle Perez brought her 5-month-old pit bull terrier, Bone, who was excited to socialize and give kisses.
“We are getting the whole works today. It's a minimal charge, so it's pretty much worth it,” Perez said. “We wanted to do this outreach program and get our boy vaccinated and registered so we can take him to (the Guam Premier Outlets),” Perez said.
The agriculture department promoted the event to dog owners and highlighted that pups that were vaccinated, licensed and microchipped would be able to experience the community.
The Guam Premier Outlets in August launched GPO Furry Friends, a pet-friendly program. In order for dogs to be eligible, however, they must be registered with the local government.
Like many other pups in attendance, Bone was microchipped and vaccinated for his protection.
The event was spearheaded by the agriculture department's Division of Animal Health in conjunction with Guam Animals in Need (GAIN), which helps to operate the island's only stray animal shelter.
Chalan Pago resident Gabriella Polawski brought her three dogs, Iggy, Hutch and Pulan, to the outreach clinic to get them vaccinated.
“No. 1, for the rabies vaccine. It's very important to get dogs vaccinated for rabies so we don’t have a rabies outbreak and also for the health of the dogs and to microchip them just in case they get out or get lost. Someone can check the microchip and return them,” Polawski said.
Iggy and Pulan were adopted into their family.
“Adopting dogs, it's a way to get the stray dog population down instead of buying dogs, and there’s more of a bond when you adopt a dog,” Polawski said.
Other dog owners like a Sinajana resident, who is the mom of Kumo, a Pomeranian, attended the event to take advantage of the discounted prices.
“I saw that the prices were cheaper for a bunch of the services here. At his vet, the microchipping would be $15, but here it's $10, so I wanted to take advantage of the cheaper prices,” Kumo’s mom said.