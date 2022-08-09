Guam’s beaches are awesome, beautiful, de-stressing and even picture-perfect for social media.
But the trash found in the waters, on the sand and along the shores is quite disturbing.
Domino Lux International, also known as DLX, hosted a coastal cleanup Sunday morning in Tumon.
Founded on Guam over two decades ago, DLX is a diverse group of men and women in college, business, professionals, and leaders with elite standards of brotherhood, sisterhood, intellectual, cultural, social, physical, and spiritual welfare.
Thanks to groups similar to this one, less waste is sitting along the coast of Tumon Bay.
The garbage gathered by over 250 volunteers filled nearly 500 trash bags.
“It’s a combination of rubbish and recycling, there were some cans, water bottles, a lot of them are rubbish,” said Arnel Francisco, Amplitudo Fundator. “We had to purchase more bags.”
Dozens of bags filled with junk were stacked up and placed into four trailers provided by the Tamuning, Barrigada, Inalåhan and Yona mayors' offices. Francisco said the debris was picked up from the coastlines.
“We were surprised and seeing this trash it’s just horrible," he said.
He encouraged island residents to be more responsible when disposing of unwanted items.
“We are just hoping that there is a discipline approach. When you have trash, bring it home or put it in the bin, not leave it at the coastal side,” Francisco said.
The cleanup effort hosted by DLX started at 6:30 a.m. and lasted about an hour and a half.
“We were just pleased with the attendance,” Francisco said. “So much energy came from different people and we got together before we started and it was amazing.”
The volunteers were from World Theater Production Guam, the Office of the Governor of Guam, media outlets, various senator offices, among others.
The Guam Daily Post had the opportunity to speak with a volunteer, who’s a cast member of Miss Saigon Guam, a world-renowned Broadway musical coming to the island this fall.
“They volunteered to give back to the community in any way they can while they are here,” said E.G Arganza, who will play the role of Gigi Van Tranh in Guam’s Miss Saigon. “Guam is such a beautiful island, we want to help in every chance we get while we are here!”
With the great turnout, Francisco told the Post that DLX hopes to host more events benefiting the island’s community.