The Domino Lux International brothers and sisters gathered during their annual DLX Family Day Beach Party on June 5 at Ypao Beach Park.
There was free food, games, dancing and entertainment with music from DJ Qbass and live bands. There also were food trucks, including Happy Bites and Sip n’ Dip Food Mobile. The event aimed to promote DLX’s commitment to family and “to show that the whole world can progress together if it lives together as one family.”
It's also a day for people to take time out of their "extremely busy lives and days are arranged around long working hours and rigid schedules, it is important to take the time to pause, reflect and focus on the family."
“The most amazing thing about celebrating DLX Family Day together is how, at that time, we instinctively turn our attention to our loved ones and we just let the world go by for a while,” according to the press release. “That forming strong family bonds is extremely important for our children as well. When one of the DLX traditions are celebrated like DLX Family Day, generations are connected, either by spending time with loved ones or thinking and talking about those who have helped shape our lives.”