DECREASING. In this file photo, residents wait in their cars for their turn to get a free COVID-19 test at the old carnival grounds at Tiyan in Barrigada. The number of daily tests has considerably gone down from nearly 2,000 to less than 1,000 a day and with lower positivity and hospitalization rates. But Guam is still in the omicron surge, health officials said Thursday, March 17. Post file photo