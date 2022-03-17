Having as much as 32% of all COVID-19-related deaths on Guam since March 2020 deemed as dead-on-arrival cases is unusually high and a cause for concern, so health officials on Thursday repeated calls for people feeling some symptoms or with diabetes and other chronic conditions to seek medical help.
In two years, 108 of 338 COVID-19-related deaths reported were dead-on-arrival cases, according to Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Pobutsky earlier said it was 109, but DPHSS later confirmed it's 108.
Based on current and prior data from DPHSS, these are the number of dead-on-arrival cases among COVID-19-related deaths:
- 2020: 23
- 2021 (most occurred during delta surge): 54
- 2022 (omicron surge): 31
DPHSS said there could be additional COVID-19-related deaths by Thursday or those from prior dates that could be reclassified.
"32% of our COVID-related deaths are dead-on-arrival, which is very unusual," Pobutsky said, at least for Guam, since this has not been compared yet to other states and jurisdictions.
Pobustky said in 2020, Italy and New York also saw high dead-on-arrival cases.
"I just talked with the former head of our Office of Vital Statistics. It’s not something we used to see before, you never saw one-third of cases related to something like this, we never saw that many dead on arrival. There's always been injuries or accidents but nothing like we've seen during COVID," Pobutsky said.
Dead-on-arrival means either people died at home or before they reached the hospital. Pobutsky said people or their family may not even know they're sick.
"32% of the COVID-related deaths seems high and unusual but we think, from what we’ve looked at, in terms of the data is explainable by the high levels of chronic diseases in our population, people not seeking treatment when they could have because a lot of dead on arrivals were swabbed on the same day that they died. Nobody knew they were sick," Pobutsky said during DPHSS' regular COVID-19 briefing with media partners.
Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero, interim medical chief officer for DPHSS, and other health officials called on individuals and their families to seek immediate medical attention if they feel any symptoms, or if they have diabetes, blood pressure, kidney or liver disease and other chronic conditions, to get regular checkups.
One's inability to pay, they said, should not deter them from going to a clinic or a hospital to help prevent loss of life.
A joint DPHSS and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study showed that socio-economic factors, along with chronic diseases, played a major role in the high number of dead-on-arrival cases during the delta surge.
DPHSS later went back to reviewing the COVID-19-related deaths in 2020, and found 23 during the first year. The delta and omicron surges of 2021 and early 2022, respectively, brought more DOAs.
"We are still looking at this. We do think it’s concerning and it’s odd, and we are going to take a look in more detail," Pobutsky said.
Meanwhile, Guam remains under the omicron-driven surge, health officials said, because it's still seeing 100 or less new cases a day, unlike earlier in the year when there were as many as 850 new cases a day.
Pobutsky said when Guam starts seeing 15 to 20 cases a day, along with much lower hospitalization and positivity rates, then that's the time the island could be really out of a surge.
Dr. Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, said Guam is still in the "high risk" category in terms of COVID-19 transmissibility per 100,000 over the past seven days, but there's been a dramatic decline from about two weeks ago.
Some two weeks ago, Guam had 1,100 cases per 100,000 population.
As of Thursday morning, it's down to 385 cases per 100,000 population, which is still considered a "high-risk" level because 200 cases and above is the cutoff.
David and other officials expect that Guam would be seeing much better rates next week, which would be the basis for more restrictions to be lifted.
New COVID-19 hospitalization is down to 12 per 100,000 for Guam, or very close to the cutoff of 10, while demand for staffed inpatient beds is also down to 7%.
Hawaii is now at 86 cases per 100,000 population, and it's about to lift its mask mandate and other restrictions.
David and other health officials said Guam makes recommendations based on local COVID-19 data and not based on political whims and what other jurisdictions are doing.
This story will be updated.