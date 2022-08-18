After more than a year of having administrative authority over Child Protective Services, the Guam Department of Youth Affairs has given the oversight back to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
DYA Director Melanie Brennan confirmed the transition with The Guam Daily Post via WhatsApp on Tuesday.
“On August 15, our last two social workers returned to work at DYA,” said Brennan. “We officially began transitioning out of CPS in April of this year, upon the hiring of the Human Services Program Administrator (Krisinda Aguon), the lead position in CPS which had been vacant since February of 2021, less than a week before DYA stepped in to assist.”
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2021-02 declaring CPS’ operations under a state of emergency in January 2021.
CPS was short-staffed in many of the divisions and had a backlog of nearly a thousand child case referrals.
Twelve DYA personnel were deployed to assist with operations for CPS in the last year and a half.
One of the ways the department helped is that staffers from the Youth correctional facility, in collaboration with CPS, successfully addressed the backlog of 900 child case referrals. Cases had piled up for more than a year prior to their arrival.
“Addressing the backlog of referrals and stabilizing CPS was our primary mission while at DPHSS, it was and still is an enormous amount of difficult work, you cannot immerse yourself in it and not gain the deepest respect for the employees at the Division of Children's Wellness. Our physical presence lasted a total of 18 months, but we're hoping our impact helps to sustain new efficiencies and better outcomes for the children and families CPS serves,” she said.
Referrals are reports of suspected maltreatment.
DYA also assisted recruiting employees as CPS was experiencing a labor shortage.
About 16 social workers, 13 community program aides, three admin support staff and three additional homemakers have been hired, according to Brennan.
News files of the Post show that in January 2021, intake had one social worker, three social workers in the crisis unit, five social workers in investigations units and only five social workers in case management.
Meanwhile, DYA looks forward to returning to their headquarters in Mangilao, Brennan noted.
“DYA has an important mission as well, and so we need to transition out slowly in order to fulfill that mission - we jumped right into youth month, the oratorical contest, Island leadership Day, the reopening of DYA resource centers, summer camps and the governor's summer youth employment program - no easy feat but that's what public service is all about,” she said.